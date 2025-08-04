IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 37,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 155.0% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 735,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,064,000 after purchasing an additional 37,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 41.1% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 15,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $43.90 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

