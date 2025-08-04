IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $44.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

