IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.5% in the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 944.1% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 293,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,573,000 after buying an additional 265,621 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 422.2% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 333.6% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 189.1% in the first quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $500.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,553.70. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total value of $3,202,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 781,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,213,466.73. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,014 shares of company stock valued at $74,238,060. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $446.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -647.33 and a beta of 1.13. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.