IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $12,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,462,000 after buying an additional 82,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKR opened at $43.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

