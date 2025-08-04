IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,271 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,900,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 290,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,284,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ROP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.18.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $542.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $562.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

