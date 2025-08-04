Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the first quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 794 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $146,890.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,110. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 48,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,737.60. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,913 shares of company stock valued at $40,671,107. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $184.48 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $187.38. The company has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.71 and a 200-day moving average of $171.52.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

