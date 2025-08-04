IFG Advisory LLC Trims Position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,182 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in 3M by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,845,000 after buying an additional 1,520,619 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,110,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in 3M by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,410,000 after buying an additional 1,248,093 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $871,738,000 after buying an additional 755,155 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 target price on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.10.
Insider Transactions at 3M
In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
3M Stock Performance
Shares of 3M stock opened at $144.38 on Monday. 3M Company has a one year low of $119.31 and a one year high of $164.15. The company has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.76.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
3M Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.61%.
3M Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
