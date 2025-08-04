IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 225 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $18,703,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 139,538 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,256,000 after buying an additional 56,803 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,292 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $108,112,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $217.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.90. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.