IFG Advisory LLC Invests $800,000 in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock opened at $53.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.97. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.65 and a 1 year high of $55.06.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

