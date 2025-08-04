Head to Head Review: Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) & First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Investors Title and First Acceptance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Title $258.30 million 1.54 $31.07 million $15.70 13.39 First Acceptance $559.43 million 0.21 $26.29 million $0.58 5.60

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Acceptance. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Title, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Title 11.37% 11.44% 8.74% First Acceptance 4.13% 13.56% 3.32%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Investors Title and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Investors Title has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.4% of Investors Title shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Investors Title shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Investors Title beats First Acceptance on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investors Title

(Get Free Report)

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies. It offers services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property; acts as a qualified intermediary in tax-deferred exchanges of property; coordinates the exchange aspects of the real estate transaction, such as drafting standard exchange documents, holding the exchange funds between the sale of the old property and the purchase of the new property, and accepting the formal identification of the replacement property. In addition, it serves as an exchange accommodation titleholder for accomplishing reverse exchanges when the taxpayers decide to acquire replacement property before selling the relinquished property. Further, the company offers investment management and trust services to individuals, companies, banks, and trusts; and consulting and management services to clients to start and operate a title insurance agency. It issues title insurance policies directly and through a network of agents in 22 states and the District of Columbia, primarily in the eastern half of the United States. Investors Title Company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

About First Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.