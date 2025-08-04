Head to Head Analysis: Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Martin Midstream Partners has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorian LPG has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Martin Midstream Partners and Dorian LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Midstream Partners -2.19% N/A -2.76% Dorian LPG 15.15% 5.20% 3.05%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Midstream Partners $707.62 million 0.16 -$5.21 million ($0.39) -7.49 Dorian LPG $353.34 million 3.27 $90.17 million $1.15 23.55

This table compares Martin Midstream Partners and Dorian LPG”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dorian LPG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Martin Midstream Partners. Martin Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorian LPG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Martin Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Martin Midstream Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Martin Midstream Partners and Dorian LPG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Midstream Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dorian LPG 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dorian LPG has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.25%. Given Dorian LPG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than Martin Midstream Partners.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Martin Midstream Partners on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Martin Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates various marine shore-based terminal facilities and specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products. This segment also offers land rental services to oil and gas companies, as well as storage and handling services for lubricants and fuels. Its Transportation segment operates various trucks and tank trailers; and inland marine tank barges, inland push boats, and articulated offshore tug and barge unit to transport petroleum products and by-products, petrochemicals, and chemicals. The company's Sulfur Services segment processes molten sulfur into prilled or pelletized sulfur, which is used in the production of fertilizers and industrial chemicals. Its Specialty Products segment stores, distributes, and transports natural gas liquids for wholesale deliveries to refineries, industrial natural gas liquid users, and propane retailers. Martin Midstream GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Kilgore, Texas.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.