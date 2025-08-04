Haverford Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 3.1% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.2%

LOW opened at $226.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.03 and its 200-day moving average is $231.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial set a $264.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

