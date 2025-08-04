Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 154 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Trimble by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,154,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $717,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,517 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,532,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 134,277 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,681,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,772,000 after purchasing an additional 197,913 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Trimble by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,574,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $181,909,000 after purchasing an additional 268,453 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $82.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.21. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 42.40%. The company had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $252,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,560. This trade represents a 52.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $466,773.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,046.91. This trade represents a 26.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,047 shares of company stock worth $1,538,152. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trimble from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.