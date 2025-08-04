Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Dollar General by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,354,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after buying an additional 1,797,776 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5,440.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,582,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,004 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 398.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,200 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,770,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,191,000 after purchasing an additional 839,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Melius raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Melius Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $108.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.71. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $126.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 45.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

