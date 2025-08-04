Gill Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after acquiring an additional 511,022 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,694,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,676,000 after purchasing an additional 666,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,898,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,327,000 after purchasing an additional 251,992 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $571.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $563.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $588.16. The firm has a market cap of $694.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

