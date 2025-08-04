Geneva Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the quarter. Alarm.com makes up about 1.4% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 2.64% of Alarm.com worth $72,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,822,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth $42,490,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth $34,841,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,506,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Alarm.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 392,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,644 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $206,469.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,550.94. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,213 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $125,388.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,746.64. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,181. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $54.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $70.06.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

