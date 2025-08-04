Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $24.10 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $24,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $184.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $187.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,600. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total transaction of $26,883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,101,705 shares in the company, valued at $376,667,570.10. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,913 shares of company stock valued at $40,671,107. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.