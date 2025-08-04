Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Position Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $1,836,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 11,196 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $178.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.20 and a 1-year high of $207.73.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $149.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.