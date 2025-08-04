Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 5.5% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $874,258,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 272,506 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $1,820,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $285,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $914.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $994.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $949.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $190.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.12, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $990.50, for a total transaction of $749,808.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,414. This represents a 56.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,567 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.