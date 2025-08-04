Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for 1.5% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,115,000 after purchasing an additional 251,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 567,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,393,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,758,000 after purchasing an additional 52,792 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 208,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 196,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,352,000 after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total transaction of $4,616,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,718,775.45. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,616. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $750.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target (down previously from $980.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $735.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $759.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $759.04.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $498.33 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,107.40, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $560.18 and a 200-day moving average of $620.06.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

