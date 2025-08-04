Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 154.1% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 164,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Capital One Financial by 515.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.81.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $207.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 106.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,285. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

