Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 2,940 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up about 1.6% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $24,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 43,787.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,984 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 559,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,528,000 after purchasing an additional 378,462 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,980,000 after purchasing an additional 334,639 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 541.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 331,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,312,000 after purchasing an additional 280,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 698,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,020,000 after acquiring an additional 279,655 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $437.08 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $388.90 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $418.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.67.

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

