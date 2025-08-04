Empire Life Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Cintas by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $221.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.55. The company has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Argus raised shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

