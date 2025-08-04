Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $46.33 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.0% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 17,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Objectivity Squared LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $189.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $43,525,794. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

