Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eaton by 73.8% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $381.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $399.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.