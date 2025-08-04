Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.10.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,766 shares of company stock worth $7,858,738. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $148.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.11 and a 200-day moving average of $154.81. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
