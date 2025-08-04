Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 736 Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in 3M by 173.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.10.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $144.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.76. 3M Company has a 52-week low of $119.31 and a 52-week high of $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

