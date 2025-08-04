Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BIT Capital GmbH bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 98,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,780,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Down 0.7%

MSCI stock opened at $557.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. MSCI Inc has a 12 month low of $486.73 and a 12 month high of $642.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $563.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $564.73.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.06 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MSCI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $548.69 per share, with a total value of $46,089.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,296,314.19. This represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

