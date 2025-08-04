Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by Earned Wealth Advisors LLC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 131,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.9%

DUHP stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

