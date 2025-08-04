Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Bought by Earned Wealth Advisors LLC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIHP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 180.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 758,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 487,530 shares in the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 951.6% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 751,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 679,878 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 424,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 14.1%

DIHP opened at $28.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $30.02.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

