Connable Office Inc. Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,536,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,908,828,000 after buying an additional 158,697 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,109,178 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,294,010,000 after buying an additional 2,170,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,575,114 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,078,334,000 after buying an additional 774,383 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $302.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $976.12 billion, a PE ratio of 174.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.22 and its 200-day moving average is $310.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 719,119 shares of company stock worth $246,186,549. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

