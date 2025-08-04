Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 622,017 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $95,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 20,054 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 79.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 649,673 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $99,796,000 after acquiring an additional 288,257 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 88,466 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $148.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.81. The company has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,766 shares of company stock worth $7,858,738. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.10.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

