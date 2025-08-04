Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $76.25 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,085 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,176 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,015,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,087,000 after buying an additional 2,250,006 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after buying an additional 2,137,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $73.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97. The company has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $75.28.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.