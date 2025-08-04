Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $65.39 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CrowdStrike worth $65,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $175,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.49, for a total transaction of $5,030,115.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 239,008 shares in the company, valued at $112,211,865.92. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total transaction of $7,465,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,060.86. This trade represents a 44.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,014 shares of company stock worth $74,238,060. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $495.00 price target (up previously from $490.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays set a $500.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $446.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.33 and a beta of 1.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.