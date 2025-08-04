Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $109.10 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,497,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703,058 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.68% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF worth $109,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FELC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,187,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715,354 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth $82,638,000. Salus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,249,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,218,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after buying an additional 448,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,750,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

FELC opened at $34.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.88.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

