Commerce Bank Sells 514 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,047,000 after buying an additional 72,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,789,000 after purchasing an additional 144,599 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,639,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,628,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,537,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,624,000 after purchasing an additional 70,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,421,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $271.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.55. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.22 and a 12-month high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total transaction of $3,649,027.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 67,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,051,406.64. This represents a 14.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $1,755,314.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,456.16. The trade was a 30.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,825 shares of company stock worth $8,947,730. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.56.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

