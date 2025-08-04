Commerce Bank Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $729,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 238,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,424,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 137,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $220.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $245.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.18.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $6,093,552.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 152,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,792 shares of company stock worth $104,014,443. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

