Commerce Bank Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.2%

LHX opened at $278.19 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $280.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.98. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total value of $19,522,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,472,018.92. This represents a 33.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,061 shares of company stock worth $28,227,077. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

