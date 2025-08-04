Commerce Bank Acquires 9,305 Shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 239.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 55.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 85.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 75.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $9,822,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 225.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $284.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.56. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $173.00 and a 52-week high of $329.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.20 million. Insulet had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

In other Insulet news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

