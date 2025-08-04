Clearstead Trust LLC Buys 586 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1,567.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Copart by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $45.51 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.57.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.