Cheviot Value Management LLC Takes Position in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the first quarter worth about $4,575,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nice by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,046,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,340,000 after purchasing an additional 91,929 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Nice by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,843,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nice alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NICE. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nice to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.75.

Nice Trading Down 2.2%

NICE stock opened at $152.61 on Monday. Nice has a 12-month low of $137.19 and a 12-month high of $200.65. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.14.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $700.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.46 million. Nice had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nice Company Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.