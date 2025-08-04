Cheviot Value Management LLC Purchases Shares of 500 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $430,565.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 492,079 shares in the company, valued at $61,987,191.63. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $111,688.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,779,654.07. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

Shares of PLTR opened at $154.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.37 and a 200 day moving average of $112.57. The company has a market cap of $364.06 billion, a PE ratio of 670.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $160.89.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

