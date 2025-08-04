Cheviot Value Management LLC Acquires Shares of 500 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CHKP opened at $188.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.36. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $169.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.08.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
