Cheviot Value Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,260 Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.05%.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

