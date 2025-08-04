Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,723 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 640.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A opened at $113.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.08 and its 200-day moving average is $120.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

