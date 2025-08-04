CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 78.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in CDW by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. This trade represents a 43.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. UBS Group dropped their target price on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

CDW Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of CDW stock opened at $168.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. CDW Corporation has a 1-year low of $137.31 and a 1-year high of $231.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

