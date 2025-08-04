Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,386 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up 0.8% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 304,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 238,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVRE opened at $43.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.34. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $595.11 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.96.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

