Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Stock Position Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,023,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,226 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $74,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.