Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,816,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745,793 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $45,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,811,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,876 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,581,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,265,000 after buying an additional 1,882,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,594,000 after buying an additional 1,213,426 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,658,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,274,000 after buying an additional 1,065,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,051.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,495,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $25.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.