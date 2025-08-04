Brokerages Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Target Price at $17.31

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

NOV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

NOV Stock Down 3.5%

NYSE:NOV opened at $12.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. NOV has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). NOV had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 363.0%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in NOV by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in NOV by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also

